Officials in Ontario County report an increase in influenza cases from last year

The number of reported flu cases in Ontario County has increased compared to past years, according to area officials.

"It's been a pretty bad flu season," said Mary Beer, public health director for Ontario County.

According to Beer, the total number of reported flu cases has been higher than average, although that doesn't change the message she has for the community.

"The message is the same it is every year," Beer said. "Wash your hands, stay home if you're sick. If you have a fever, you shouldn't be going to work.

"And get the flu shot."

Beer added how "right after the holidays it really picked up," and that it's "not too late to get a flu shot, because the flu is often with us through spring."

According to figures released by Monroe County's Department of Health, there were "668 new confirmed cases of influenza in Monroe County between Feb. 2 and 8," up from the prior week, which was at 619. Since Oct. 1, there were, "3,679 confirmed cases and five deaths in the county," according to the release issued by Monroe County Friday.

As for Ontario County, "there were 663 lab-confirmed cases" of the flu, according to Beer, citing figures compiled by the department starting Oct. 1.

Statewide, the total number is at 106,824 for the season, according to reporting done by the USA Today Network New York Team, with three flu-associated pediatric deaths. The total number of flu cases is expected to break current records since the state first started tracking flu diagnoses during the 1998-99 season, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Nationally, the total number of cases reported by the USA Today Network New York Team is at 22 million, which is far from the state's current record-breaking figures.

David Hubble, lieutenant for the Canandaigua Emergency Squad, has also seen an uptick in cases.

"We've seen many patients with flu-like symptoms," he said, adding, "It definitely peaks around this time of year."

Among the best steps to take if you think you're coming down with the flu, according to Hubble, is to "try not to go out, and rest."

Hubble also recommends an increase in fluids.

"Make sure you're getting hydrated," he said.

Finally, if "people start to determine if they have symptoms, we recommend they go to primary care," or urgent care if your primary care physician is overbooked, something which can happen often this time of year, Hubble said.

"If for some reason you experience severe symptoms," including becoming faint or running a high fever, Hubble suggests people call 911.

"If they wait too long, they'll get really sick," he said.

Additional reporting by David Robinson, New York State Team, USA TODAY Network