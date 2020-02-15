The Green Light Law benefits farm worker, farms, farm communities, and society in general; full stop, period.

Research shows that there are fewer hit-and-run accidents and fewer traffic fatalities after Green Light Laws have passed in other states. Research also show that New York will reap $57 million per year from the Green Light Law. The claim that federal agencies will not have access to Department of Motor Vehicles records is just scare tacits used by Republicans. Federal agencies will have access if they have a court order, a judical warrarent or a subpoena. This is in alignment with the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution which states that: “The rights of the people to be secure in their person, houses, papers and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, particularly describing the place to be searched, and the person or things to be seized.”

Congressman Tom Reed and the Republicans are using this issue to stir up votes by fear and prejusdice against farm workers and foreigners. If Congressman Tom Reed was interested in solving problems he would study the issue and understand the problems and be knowledgeable of available research on the topic instead of using fear-based disinformation propaganda.

William Fine

Brockport