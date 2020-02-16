Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Amy Jennings, of Canandaigua, was selected to present at the National Conference for Undergraduate Research at Montana State University in March 2020. Jennings was selected from more than 4,000 submissions. Jennings is a senior at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania.

Dean's list

Makenzie Bills and Cameron Clark, of Farmington; Jarod Bailey, of Geneva; William Scheckler, of Phelps; and Spencer Ryczek, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Michael Braddon, of Canandaigua, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Braddon majors in computer science.

Connor Brown and Morgan Knapp, of Bloomfield; Mia Pollino, of Canandaigua; Emily Chu and Cayla Clement, of Farmington; Mia Petronio, of Geneva; Luke Didion, of Naples; and Savannah Holliday, Rachel Olin and Natalie Petroske, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

April Burke, of Canandaigua; Teaghan Aroneseno and James Stevens, of Hemlock; and Frankie Panipinto, of Springwater, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Genesee Community College in Batavia. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.74 quality point index.

Noble Colletti, of Canandaigua; Jason Roberts, of Naples; and Jennifer Averill, of Springwater, was named to the fall 2019 provost’s list at Genesee Community College in Batavia. To be eligible, part-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Alli DiGiacomo, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Miami University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must be ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division. DiGiacomo majors in architecture.

Meghan Geer, of Canandaigua, was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 GPA. Geer majors in equine science.

Megan Kerr, of Geneva, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must register for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Kimberly Morsheimer, of Honeoye, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont.

Cassidy Prejean, of Geneva, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Tufts University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 semester GPA.

Emily Uebbing, of Canandaigua, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.

Graduations

Sarah Bradbury, of Victor, recently graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree from Western Governors University.

Ginger Dailey, of Rushville, graduated in fall 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in agricultural education, cum laude, from Southeast Missouri State University.

Scholarships

Alejandra Aguilera and Juan Aguilera-Castro, of Geneva, recently received scholarships at SUNY Oneonta. Aguilera was awarded the Dr. Nancy Kleniewski Scholarship. Aguilera-Castro received the Alumni Centennial Scholarship, Joseph Poon ’78 Scholarship, Valerie Casey ’73 Scholarship, and OAS Scholarship for nutrition, dietetics, food service and restaurant administration, and similar fields.