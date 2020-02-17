Canandaigua Elks Lodge No. 1844 recently hosted Brian Greene, president of the state Elks Association, at an awards luncheon that honored a sheriff’s deputy and local student.

Jeff Drake, the Elks state drug awareness chairman, and Greene presented this year’s Enrique Camarena Award to Deputy Robert Holland from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

The award annually goes to a member of law enforcement who carries out anti-drug work. It is named for an American undercover agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration that was abducted, tortured and murdered by members of a Mexican drug cartel in 1985.

“Deputy Holland is worthy due to his efforts in helping our communities to fight the spread of drugs and to educate our youth to its dangers,” Drake said.

Holland worked in local schools as a resource and Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer. D.A.R.E. is a police-led series of classroom lessons that teaches students in grades K-12 how to resist peer pressure and avoid involvement in drugs, alcohol, gangs and violence.

The luncheon also recognized Elks Americanism essay contest winner Sean Wiepert, a seventh grader at St. Mary’s School in Canandaigua. Wiepert received a $100 gift card for his essay on “What Freedom of Speech Means to Me.”

“I am lucky that I live in America and I can speak freely about the government if I disagree with things that it does,” Wiepert wrote. “America lets people debate their ideas without fear and when people share their ideas, a better idea might be created that could help our country.”

Wiepert’s essay will go on to compete at the state and national level.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a 151-year-old service organization. The Canandaigua Lodge provides scholarships, supports drug and alcohol awareness projects, sponsors hoop and soccer shoots, and hosts family fun days. It raises money to help those with cerebral palsy through Sunday brunches in November-March. The Lodge collaborates with the American Legion for annual Flag Day activities.

Canandaigua Elks, located on Niagara Street, has donated millions of dollars to the community since its charter in the 1950s. New members are welcome. Visit elks.org for information.