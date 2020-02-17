Members of the community are invited to nominate friends, co-workers and community leaders for the New York State Senate Woman of Distinction Award.

The award recognizes women who are making a positive impact in their communities. Nominators may be from anywhere; nominees must live in the 54th District, which covers Ontario and Wayne counties and the town of Webster.

Nominees will be honored later this spring and the state Senate will honor one woman from the region in May. Nominations must be received by March 16.

Forms can be submitted online or mailed to state Sen. Pam Helming’s District Office, 425 Exchange St., Geneva, New York, 14456. Call 315-568-9816 or visit nysenate.gov/senators/pamela-helming for information.