Democratic candidate for the 27th congressional district has been stripped of work and paycheck until after April 28 special election

Democratic congressional candidate Nate McMurray said he was forced to take an unpaid leave of absence from his job with Delaware North until after the April 28 special election. The owner and chairman of Delaware North is Jeremy Jacobs — uncle of McMurray’s Republican rival for the 27th Congressional District, Chris Jacobs.

“Listen, I’m not afraid of anyone. It’s not right, but they can’t shake me or my family," McMurray posted Sunday on social media. "This is the stuff Americans in far more difficult circumstances go through every day. If it goes further, I know my rights. And I’ll fight for yours, when I get a new job April 28."

On Monday, McMurray responded to the move by Delaware North where he has worked for six years. He is currently vice president of business development with the giant food and hospitality services company. The conglomerate owns the NHL Boston Bruins, operates food and hospitality services at numerous national parks and major airports, and owns nine domestic casinos and racinos. Those include Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack in Farmington.

McMurray told Messenger Post Media his employer was clear that he was not put on leave due to job performance. McMurray said his 2018 campaign for Congress had not affected his employment with Delaware North. Neither did his work as Grand Island town supervisor for four years through 2019; he did not seek re-election for town supervisor.

Chris Jacobs’ campaign did not respond to repeated attempts to reach him or provide comment.

McMurray said he tried unsuccessfully to talk directly with those at Delaware North responsible for the decision to put him on unpaid leave through the special election.

“I am proud of the work I do there, working with minority-owned businesses and unions, working in the travel division,” McMurray said. “I have brought some of the leading minority businesses in to work with Delaware North. I am grateful for them using my skills and talents.”

The situation causes “obvious strain,” McMurray said. “We are running against a family,” he added, mentioning the two Delaware North casinos on each side of the district, Hamburg Gaming in Erie County and Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack in Ontario County. Already at a disadvantage with the 27th voter enrollment largely Republican, “now we are worried about milk money,” McMurray said.

The district’s GOP leaders announced Jan. 25 their nomination of state Sen. Chris Jacobs, R-Buffalo, for the special election. McMurray is the Democratic nominee for the ballot to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Chris Collins, R-Clarence, who was sentenced in January to 26 months in prison after pleading guilty to insider trading. The 27th district comprises a large area of western New York, including the western half of Ontario County and its population centers of Canandaigua, Farmington and Victor.

Founded by the Jacobs family in 1915, Delaware North reports annual revenues of $3 billion, employs more than 55,000 people and serves half a billion customers annually on four continents. Chris Jacobs never joined the family business, according to casino.org, opting instead for a career in politics.

In a number of twitter posts, McMurray blasted the Jacobs family with tweets like this one Feb. 15:

“My opponent was coddled since birth.The heir to a casino fortune/medical fortune, but kept out of the business. I had a woman tell me she tutored him as a child and felt honored. But what did our prince grow up to be? A sell out politician who suddenly loves Trump.

"Dismal.”

Or this on Feb. 16: “This is how America works. We protect freedom. I can say a hockey team sucks — what is more American? Or point out that my opponent lives off a massive trust, or that his family owns casinos across NY27. Facts They want to beat you down. Question. Be timid.

"Don’t let ‘em.”

McMurray roots for the Boston Bruins' team rival, the Buffalo Sabres. He didn’t apologize for his tweets or team choice.

“I think voters appreciate the fact that I walk the walk,” he said.