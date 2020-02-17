ROCHESTER — A new lawsuit has been filed against two local school districts, claiming a woman was sexually abused by a teacher and coach while she was a student in the 1990s.

The lawsuit against Wheatland-Chili and Churchville-Chili Central school districts was filed under the Child Victims Act on Feb. 14.

According to the lawsuit, Ryan Raftery sexually abused the woman from 1997 to 1999 while she was a student at Wheatland-Chili High School.

The woman was 12 to 14 years old when Raftery allegedly "engaged in unpermitted sexual contact" with her.

Raftery worked as a teacher and coach at both Wheatland-Chili High School and Churchville-Chili High School.

The lawsuit claims that both districts "knew or should have known that they did not have sufficient information about whether or not its employees, more specifically, Raftery, were fit to work with children."

The woman sustained "physical, emotional and psychological injuries, along with pain and suffering," the lawsuit alleges.

News 10NBC has reached out to the Wheatland-Chili and Churchville-Chili School Districts for comment and are waiting to hear back. Both districts are currently on February break.