Helping you plan your winter break from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team.

WINTER BREAK FORECAST:

Monday

Hi: 30° | Lo: 25°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NNE at 8mph

Today: Morning clouds and a few flurries then some sunshine for the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with some snow after midnight. Coating to an inch through morning.

Windy with morning showers

Tuesday

Hi: 45° | Lo: 16°

Precipitation: 70% | Wind: SW at 20mph

Morning snow will change to rain showers by 8am. Windy and milder.

Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi: 27° | Lo: 14°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WNW at 15mph

Mostly cloudy with some flurries.

Cloudy

Thursday

Hi: 21° | Lo: 15°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: NW at 11mph

Mostly cloudy and cold with local lake snows. Some accumulations possible.

Mainly sunny

Friday

Hi: 31° | Lo: 29°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WSW at 12mph

Partly sunny skies.

A few clouds

Saturday

Hi: 38° | Lo: 33°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WSW at 11mph

Mostly sunny.

Mix of sun and clouds

Sunday

Hi: 40° | Lo: 32°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: SW at 8mph

Partly cloudy skies.