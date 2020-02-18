Brownsfest ’20, the banquet for Cleveland Browns fans, will celebrate its 28th anniversary on April 18 at the Diplomat Banquet Center, 1956 Lyell Ave., Rochester.

Retired wide receiver Webster Slaughter and current cornerback Greedy Williams are headlining this year’s event. Festivities start at 6 p.m. with a social hour, raffle and autograph session, followed by a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. and Q&A at 8 p.m.

Brownsfest costs $70 for adults and $30 for ages 15 and younger in advance. Tickets are $100 at the door. Partial proceeds support the Open Door Mission.

Call (585) 482-3641 or email hsbrenner@gmail.com for information.