Hands-In Entertainment will bring Josh Castille and Jules Dameron to Rochester for the first time on March 6 at the Kodak Center Studio Theatre.

Castille, who recently appeared with Deaf West’s Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening,” will present his one-man cabaret performance, “On Stage With Josh,” a smorgasbord of Broadway show tunes translated into American Sign Language directed by Dameron.

On March 7, Castille and Dameron will present their workshop for working interpreters on translating musical works into ASL in a way that is appealing to the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.

Executive director Hunter Ekberg leads the Hands-In Entertainment team of interpreters and develops educational programming. Ekberg, originally from Minneapolis, graduated from the National Technical Institute for the Deaf and works as a freelance interpreter in Rochester.

“This is a show that can be enjoyed by not only those who have fluency in ASL, but also by those who have a great appreciation for music and visual art,” Ekberg said. “After seeing Josh’s viral translation of ‘Satisfied’ from ‘Hamilton,’ I knew he would be a wonderful fit for our arts community.”

Visit handsinentertainment.org for information.