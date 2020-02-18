ESL Federal Credit Union recently welcomed three senior relationship managers to its community impact team: Michelle Shafer, of Fairport, and Eric Van Dusen and Barbara Zappia, of Rochester.

Shafer brings more than 15 years of experience to the role, most recently as regional maternal and child health director for the northeast at March of Dimes. She holds a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s in health science from the College at Brockport.

In her role, Shafer promotes collaborative efforts by participating in and funding initiatives that help the region expand individual opportunity, specifically for education and employment.

Van Dusen’s experience stretches nearly three decades promoting local community development efforts. He most recently served as a senior economic development specialist with the city of Rochester. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Empire State College.

Van Dusen is responsible for managing grant initiatives around building strong neighborhoods in Greater Rochester.

Zappia joins ESL with more than 30 years of experience working in the health, nonprofit and philanthropy sectors. She most recently served as associate principal with the Center for Governmental Research Inc.

Zappia holds a doctorate in human development from the University of Rochester, a master’s degree in public administration from the College at Brockport and a bachelor’s in physical therapy from Ithaca College.

In her role, Zappia works with community partners to support nonprofit organizations and initiatives to create a healthy and resilient Rochester.