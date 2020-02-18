Boy Scouts of America marked its 110th year in February, as well as the first anniversary of Scouts BSA.

Fairport Troop 2019G, sponsored by Fairport Bethlehem Lutheran Church, launched a year ago for youth in Brighton, Fairport, Greece, Pittsford and Victor. The troop celebrated this milestone with a Court-of-Honor followed by a celebration party.

Iona Lindsay, Zola Paine and Katherine Wojcik advanced to the rank of Scout, as did Hannah Burruto, Ella Costanaza, Sarah Emerson, Cloe Laluk and Haley Majewski to Tenderfoot; Evelyn Herdzik to Second Class; and Sarah Ellis and Veronica Tavolette to First Class.

Scouts earned merit badges in various areas of interest, such as collections, wood carving, personal fitness, family life, personal management, citizenship in the community and nation, music, scholarship, and reading.

Troop members participated at the Scarecrow Festival, served as honor guards for veterans at the Memorial Day Parade, biked along the canal and laid wreaths at veterans’ gravesites for Wreaths Across America, and planted flowers at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Girls ages 11-18 or who are fifth-grade Arrow of Light Webelos Scouts are invited to attend a meeting if interested in learning about Scouts BSA. Visit troop2019fairport.org for information.