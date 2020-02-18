Gateways Music Festival will become an annual event starting this fall, running Oct. 13-17.

This 27-year-old event highlighting classical musicians of African descent previously was held biennially in association with the Eastman School of Music.

“Becoming an annual event has been a long-held dream of Gateways and it was also something we heard a lot of demand for in audience surveys,” said Lee Koonce, president and artistic director.

The 2019 festival involved 17 public programs, more than 30 community performances and 125 musicians. Visit gatewaysmusicfestival.org for information.