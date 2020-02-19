The high-tech electronics company in Phelps boosts revenue and job growth

PHELPS — Revenue grew more than 50 percent last year for Z-Axis Inc., which also reported adding jobs in 2019. Based in Phelps, Z-Axis provides electronics design and contract manufacturing for high-tech companies.

With business booming, the company boosted its full-time workforce by nearly 15 percent. Z-Axis added 12 new jobs last year, hiking the number of full-time workers from 81 to 93.

“Our growth was largely due to a strong focus on process improvements, leading to increased efficiency and capacity,” stated Z-Axis President Michael Allen. “I am extremely pleased with the results, and with the dedication to continuous improvement by both management and staff, across all areas of the company.”

Jobs added at the facility on Route 96 were in purchasing, design engineering, manufacturing engineering, and production.

Founded in Phelps in 1989, Z-Axis helps companies manufacture electronic products for a wide range of commercial, medical, industrial, military and consumer applications. Customers include Alstom, Baxter, Connection Technology Center, Crosman, Lasermax Defense and Vista Dental, among others.

Z-AXIS also designs, manufactures and sells commercial, medical and industrial power supplies under its Bear Power Supplies brand. In 2019, its Bear Power Supplies division won a contract to develop a 500-watt custom medical power supply for a Fortune 500 medical equipment manufacturer. The power supply is being integrated into a medical system used in hospitals around the world. The electronic design services team is doing the circuit design and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) layout for the open-frame custom medical power supply.

Last August, Empire State Development announced an upgrade to the company’s 32,000-square-foot facility and a plan to create up to 20 new jobs over the next three years, while retaining 80 jobs.

When plans were announced, Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren commended Empire State Development, Ontario County Economic Development and Greater Rochester Enterprise for working with Z-Axis on the project.

“This is a strategic business for Ontario County. We are pleased Michael Allen and his team are investing in tomorrow at Z-Axis,” stated Marren.

Tne cost of improvements with upgraded equipment and additional technology lines was pegged at $800,000. ESD committed $150,000 for the project through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for the company’s job creation commitment.