Natalie Vernon from Wayne County was crowned the 2020-21 New York state dairy princess at the Holiday Inn in Liverpool.

Having served as the Wayne County dairy princess since spring 2019, Vernon will devote another year to promoting milk and dairy products with American Dairy Association North East.

As state princess, she receives a $1,200 scholarship and will serve as a dairy industry ambassador and spokesperson, working with ADANE to represent dairy farmers at county dairy princess pageants, farmer meetings, fairs and school visits. She will play a role in the training and mentoring of new county dairy princesses.

Rachel Rouland from Monroe County was named first alternate state princess, and Erin Armitage from Washington County was selected as second alternate state princess. They receive a $700 scholarship and $600 scholarship, respectively. Both will assist the New York state dairy princess with training, appearances and other duties.

Twenty-two county dairy princesses competed in the state pageant, which included a personal interview, impromptu questions, a prepared adult speech, a product knowledge exam, writing skills test and informal interaction with others. Judges evaluated the contestants on their communication skills, knowledge of the dairy industry, poise and personality.

Pageant judges were Tracy Smith, Warren County, New Jersey, dairy princess coordinator and So-N-So Acres Farm; Mike Weimer, classifier, Holstein Association USA; and Holly Pullis, Hollywood Enterprises and Roedale Farm.

Heidi Kovalewski, Onondaga County Dairy Promotions chairperson, received the Golden Cow Award, given annually to recognize outstanding service and dedication to local dairy promotion in New York state.

The 57th annual coronation completed the yearlong reign of Reegan Domagala, of Lewis County.