City Council may lower penalty for those who fail to promptly remove snow and ice from sidewalks near their properties

CANANDAIGUA — Property owners who end up socked with a fee for failing to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice may not have to pay as much.

Members of Canandaigua City Council’s ordinance committee are looking to lower the amount charged to violators of the city’s snow removal law, whether reducing the minimum time charged to property owners or establishing a set fee.

If approved by the full City Council, any changes would take effect next snow season.

Councilmember Renée Sutton is among those who believe the minimum charge now of $80 is excessive, although she said the ordinance itself is working.

From Nov. 1, 2019, to Jan. 24, 2020, there were 57 snow removal invoices, some of which were repeat offenders, according to City Manager John Goodwin.

Compare that to a period from November 2018 to May 2019, during which a total of 209 invoices were issued.

“We’re trending down to instances we have had to enforce it,” Sutton said Tuesday night.

City property owners and occupants are required to keep adjoining sidewalks free from snow and ice within 24 hours of a snow event. The city will step in for those who do not but will charge the property owner.

The $80 fee is based on the average hourly rate of a Department of Public Works employee, administrative overhead fees, fringe benefits and equipment costs, according to City Manager John Goodwin.

The $80 fee is the minimum amount that can be charged, as the ordinance says the city cannot charge any less than one hour of time, even though the clearing itself in most cases takes much less time than that.

Councilmembers talked of reducing the time from 1 hour to 30 minutes, effectively cutting the minimum fee in half, and if the work takes longer charge accordingly. Establishing a set fee of $50 also is under consideration.

The ordinance, which has been on the books for at least 10 years, had been enforced on a complaint-driven basis. A citizen survey recommended beefing up enforcement and so over the last year or so, the city has been proactively enforcing the ordinance at the DPW’s discretion — which has drawn the ire of several residents.

Goodwin said the purpose of the ordinance is to keep sidewalks clear of snow and ice and not to bring a “hammer down” on residents. Senior citizens and people who use wheelchairs request that sidewalks be clear so they can move freely about the city.

“They should have the right to do that,” Goodwin said, “whether it’s December or July.”

Councilmember Jim Terwilliger said the finding the right fee is a “tricky balance” between residents who follow the ordinance and letting the city do the work.

But, he said, the ordinance is working.

“Let’s not make a federal case out of this,” Terwilliger said. “If we need to fine tune it, fine tune it.”