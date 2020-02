Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to content.canandaigua@messengerpostmedia.com.

Christopher Adams, Nathan Krueger and Alexander Sidare, of Farmington, and Madison Chapin, Gabriella Melendez, Alexandra Perry and Cameron Yost, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.