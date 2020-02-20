Finger Lakes Community College will continue its “History, Culture & Diversity” speaker series on March 5 with an event focused on the fight for women’s suffrage in New York.

Ashley Hopkins-Benton, senior historian and curator of social history at the New York State Museum, will present "Leading the Charge: The Fight for Women’s Suffrage in New York and Beyond” for Women’s History Month.

The talk will run from 12:40 to 1:50 p.m. in Room 2775 at the FLCC Main Campus, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell.

Hopkins-Benton started working at the museum in 2014 and served as its senior curator for four years. Her focus is on women’s history, LGBTQ history, immigrant and ethnic history, sculpture, and toys. She co-authored “Votes for Women: Celebrating New York’s Suffrage Centennial,” “Enterprising Waters: The History and Art of New York’s Erie Canal,” and “Breathing Life into Stone: The Sculpture of Henry DiSpirito.”

Hopkins-Benton earned her master’s degree in history museum studies from the Cooperstown graduate program and a bachelor’s in art education/art studio at SUNY Potsdam.

The speaker series is coordinated by Robert Brown, professor of history at FLCC. Veteran Norman Champagne will share his experience with the Marine Corps in 1952-53 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Korean War on March 14.

Holocaust survivor Lea Malek will hold a remembrance talk on April 2. Malek was 5 years old when her family was boarded onto trains headed for concentration camps. Much of her family was murdered. She survived, only to witness the Hungarian revolution in Budapest.

All events are free. Those planning to attend should arrive early for parking. Call 585-785-1307 or email robert.brown@flcc.edu for information.