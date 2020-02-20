Vocalist George DeMott and friends will perform a concert at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Penfield High School, 25 High School Drive.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for students. Additional donations to the scholarship fund will be accepted.

The concert will be a variety show called “Vegas on the ROCs,” which brings together singers, dancers, a mentalist and the Penfield High School Symphony.

The show will benefit the Robert DeMott Memorial Vocal Music Scholarship, which aids a Penfield High School senior pursuing a career in vocal music in college.

George DeMott, a 1986 Penfield High graduate, created the scholarship in memoriam to his little brother, Robbie, who passed away when he was in eighth grade. Joining George DeMott onstage will be fellow vocalist and “Vegas on the ROCs” co-creator Dresden Engle; dancers Tina Hoffman and Hector Manuel; vocalists Becca Van Allen and Jenna Riddle; and mentalist Anthony Presciutti.

Visit vegasontherocs.com for more information.