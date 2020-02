585 Rockin' Burger Bar, 250 Pixley Road, Gates: Saturday — 52nd Street (Billy Joel tribute), with Isabella Barbagallo, 6 p.m.

Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — The National Reserve, 8 p.m.; Friday — The Occasional Saints, 5:30 p.m., Blue Envy, 9 p.m.; Saturday — George Harrison Birthday Bash featuring Don Christiano, Gregory Andrews, Todd Bradley and many special guests, 7:30 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Open Jam hosted by Andy Saxby and Matt Beeman, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Todd Krasz, 5-7 p.m., Random Accents, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Kevin Reed, 5-7 p.m. STAVO, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Mandolin Orchestra, 1-2:30 p.m.

Bop Shop, 1460 Monroe Ave., Brighton: Sunday — Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, 8-11 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Jeff Acker, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Paradigm Shift, 6-9 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64: Saturday — Open Mic hosted by Jack Jones, 6-9 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Cabin in the Woods, Spit Nickels, Transcendence, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Sudsy, Great Red, Boy Jr., 8 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — The Venton Clark Band, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Saturday — Lub Dub, 8:30-11:30 p.m.; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Brian Lindsay Band, 9 p.m.; Friday —Swagger, 10 p.m.; Saturday — The Taint, 10 p.m.

F2T Kitchen & Bar at Ramada Geneva Lakefront, 41 Lake Front Drive, Geneva: Friday — Vic Cottengim, 6 p.m.

Fairport Brewing Company, 99 S. Main St., Fairport: Saturday — Jason Richlin, 7-10 p.m.

Fairport Brewing Company, 1044 University Ave., Rochester: Friday — The Dawgs (Open Door Mission fundraiser, 6:30-9 p.m.; Saturday — Silk9, with Steve Cone and the Flower City Thorns, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima: Friday — Jackson Cavalier, 7 p.m. (Vanessa Collier's Feb. 22 set sold out)

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 60 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Virgil Cain, 9 p.m.

Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, Greece: Sunday — Old Time Music Night featuring Val Fowler, 7-9 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dreamstrummin', 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Saturday — White Woods, and French Hill Funk, 8-11 p.m.

House of Guitars, 645 Titus Ave., Irondequoit: Saturday — Salvatore Lee, 6 p.m.

Iron Smoke Distillery, 111 Parce Ave. #5B, Fairport: Thursday — Majestics, and Liar's Moon, 6:30 p.m.; Friday — "Breakfast in Fairport" featuring The Nile Singers performing Supertramp's "Breakfast in America" album, with Prog Gnostic, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — M80, 8:30 p.m.; Sunday — Writer;s Roundup hosted by Amanda Ashley and Beau Ryan, featuring Kara Fink and Parker Story, 3-7 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Open Stage with Jimmy Grillo, 8 p.m.; Friday — Begging Angels, 5:30 p.m., Something Else, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Teagan and the Tweeds, 8:30 p.m.; Sunday — Traditional Irish Music Sessions, 4 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Saturday — Shackwater Jack, 8 p.m.

Lake Drum Brewing, 16 E. Castle St., Geneva: Saturday — The Pickle Mafia, 8:30 p.m.

Little Theatre Café, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Big Blue House, 7 p.m.; Friday — Trio East, 8 p.m.; Saturday — The Lonely Ones, 8 p.m.

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6108 Loomis Road, Farmington: Friday — Steve Pallini, 6-9 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday — Arizona Ranger, with The Yellow Kite, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Low Lily, 8 p.m.

Lux Lounge, 666 South Ave., Rochester: Friday — Old Lady, and Anamon, 9 p.m.

Main Street Armory, 900 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Excision, with 12th Planet, Kill the Noise, Dion Timmer, PhaseOne, Champagne Drip, more, 7 p.m.

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Friday — Hip-Hop Showcase, 8-11:30 p.m.; Saturday — Bodysnatcher, with Great American Ghost and Born A New, 5:30-11:30 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Friday — Banned from the Tavern, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — Jester's Alibi, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Highway 31, 9 p.m. to midnight.

New York Beer Project, 300 High St., Victor: Friday — Dave Belec, 7 p.m.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Griffith Martino, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Dave McGrath, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Ben Haravitch, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Jackson Cavalier, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Thursday — Open Mic, 7 p.m.; Friday — Red Means Go, 6:30 p.m.

OSB Ciderworks, 5901 Big Tree Road, Lakeville: Thursday — Acoustic Open Mic hosted by Steve West, 6:30 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Friday — Kate Brewer, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Connie Fredericks-Malone, 6-9 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Thursday — Mikaela Davis & Southern Star, 6 p.m.; Friday — Amy Montrois, 5:30-7 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Breakfast Club, 8-11:30 p.m.; Saturday — Begging Angels, 8-11:30 p.m.

Rochester Beer Park, 375 Averill Ave., Rochester: Friday — Isabella Barbagallo, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Chris Moore, 7 p.m.; Sunday — Matthew Stephens, 1 p.m.

Sager Beer Works, 46 Sager Drive, Suite E, Rochester: Friday — Jimmy Jam, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday — The Pearlz Band, 7:30 p.m.

Seven Story Brewing, 604 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford: Friday — Fakers, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Matt Stephens, 7:30-10 p.m.

Sidetrack Bar & Grill, 19 W. Main St., Shortsville: Saturday — OC Band, 8-11 p.m.

Spirit Room, 139 State St., Rochester: Friday — The Jon Lehning Band, 8 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — The B-Sides, 8 p.m.; Friday — Mochester, 8 p.m.; Saturday — The Tragedy Brothers, 8 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Men Behaving Badly, 6-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Seein' Double, 6-9 p.m.

Water Street 2020, 204 N. Water St., Rochester: Saturday — JACQUUES, 8-11 p.m.

WeBe Brewing Company, 796 Preemption Road, Geneva: Friday — Even Muelemans, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Sam Swanson, 2-5 p.m., Bad JuJu, 7 p.m.