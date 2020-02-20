Thomas was found in a feral colony, but he is definitely a friendly kitty. He loves people and is great with other cats. Older kids would be fine. He needs a loving home; poor Thomas was on his own for some time outside.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.