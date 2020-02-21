Country Dancers of Rochester is hosting a series of English dance classes to prepare for its 14th annual Jane Austen English Dance Weekend, slated for April 25-26 at the Memorial Art Gallery.

Dancers ages 17 and older can take these prep sessions from 3 to 5 p.m. on March 29, April 5 and April 19 at First Baptist Church of Rochester, 175 Allens Creek Road, Rochester. Each session is $5 at the door.

The Regency-period ball will feature caller David Millstone, past president of the Country Dance and Song Society, as well as the band Alchemy with Karen Axelrod on piano, Eric Martin on violin and Rachel Bell on accordion.

Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis. General admission is $70, with $25 observer tickets available. Visit cdrochester.org for information.