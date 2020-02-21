The Finger Lakes Concert Band, directed by Gregory Kane, will present “Postcards from America” at 3 p.m. March 22 at the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center, 20 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua.

The program will journey from the East Coast into the heartland of America with “Niagara Overture” by Richard Fote, Rossano Galante’s “Red Rock Mountain,” Mayhew Lake’s “The Roosters Lay Eggs in Kansas,” “River Town Jubilee” by Steve Danyew, and arrangements of “Arkansas Traveler” and “Shenandoah.”

Tickets are $15 for the orchestra level, $20 for the mezzanine, and free for ages 18 and younger.