Rick Lynch from the Finger Lakes Yoga Center will lead Gentle Yoga from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 11-April 29, in the Thompson Conference Center, 350 Parrish St., Canandaigua.

Gentle Yoga is designed to improve posture, strength and flexibility. No experience is necessary, nor is flexibility required to participate in the program. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing.

The eight-week series costs $80. Call 585-396-6111 to register.