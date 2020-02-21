Healing Pathways, a nine-week program offered by UR Medicine Thompson Health for those with ongoing illnesses or other sources of chronic stress, will start March 12.

Richard McCaughey and Jennifer Klein will focus on wholeness of mind, body and spirit through the reshaping of thoughts, emotions and stress responses.

Sessions will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays until May 7 in the Ewing Family Community Room at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Registration costs $50. Call 585-396-6111 for information.