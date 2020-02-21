The Hochstein School, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester, announced its lineup of shows for March.

The HochStrings Adult Chamber Orchestra will present “Strings Concertovaganza” at 5:45 p.m. on March 13 in Hochstein Chapel. Admission is free.

The “Voices of Spring” Recital will feature singers in Hochstein’s choral program and students selected for the American Choral Directors Association convention at 6:30 p.m. on March 19 in Hochstein Performance Hall. Admission is free.

“Then and Now: What We Hear at Hochstein” will highlight chamber music pieces by four composers at 7 p.m. on March 20 in Hochstein Performance Hall. Admission is $10 at the door, with a $20 family maximum. A reception will follow the concert.