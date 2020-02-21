The family of a child with autism wants a permanent order than he can go back to school with a medical vaccine exemption

PENN YAN — A 13-year-old boy with autism who was removed from school over vaccines was in a courtroom Friday, with his parents taking on the state of New York.

Thorn Schwartz was barred from school in September when his school, Monroe One BOCES, denied his medical exemption for vaccines. The school made this decision based on new, tougher regulations set by the state Department of Health in August 2019.

If Thorn Schwartz wins this case, it could have an impact on a major state health policy on vaccines.

Thorn arrived at the Yates County court building Friday afternoon. When he got there, there was a rally outside, including other families whose children are fighting over their medical exemptions.

Thorn’s dad, Carl Schwartz, a lawyer, challenged the state after the state lawyer and lawyer for Monroe One BOCES in Rochester, Thorn’s school, made their arguments.

“DOH has not played any role in the determination regarding this particular student's medical exemption application," said Heather McKay, state assistant attorney general.

“It’s disingenuous to me that Department of Health can act like it has nothing to do with this case when in fact my son has had medical exemptions for years," Carl Schwartz stated. "He’s been in public institutions for years. And the only reason that he’s not in school today is because the commissioner woke up on August 16 of 2019 and decided he was going to change the rules.”

He continued: “The mathematics of these cases, we are the super, super minority of the most severely disabled cases in the state. If a medical exemption does not apply to Thorn Sterling Schwartz there’s nobody that’s going to get one.”

The judge in this case is Dan Doyle from Monroe County. He signed an order allowing Thorn to go back to school at the start of the month.

Thorn’s family wants him to make that permanent and strike down the state regulations as well.

A written decision is expected in a month.

Thorn was banned from his school Sept. 18, 2019 when the school doctor overruled Thorn’s doctor and denied his medical exemption from vaccines under the emergency regulations set by the New York State Department of Health in August 2019. But that is just a temporary restraining order until the Article 78 case filed by his parents is decided.

Thorn had been attending the school for three years with a medical exemption, and his parents were amazed by his progress there. But the amount he regressed in the 78 days he missed was very disheartening for them. Non-verbal and with obsessive behaviors and considerable physical strength, Thorn returned to the self harm and physical violence he showed before he was enrolled at Monroe One. Thorn beats himself and has smashed appliances, cabinets, and possessions in his frustration after being removed from his school routine, according to his father.

According to attorney Patti Finn, Thorn Schwartz is the first student in New York to be ordered back to school in a case like this. “And I’m hoping Thorn is the first of many others to get back in school,” Finn said, adding that there are 200 children in the state just like Thorn.

State lawmakers repealed the religious exemption on vaccines in June during a measles outbreak scare, and the Department of Health enacted emergency regulations on medical exemptions requiring children’s doctors to fill out a new “medical exemption form” and “outline specific justifications for each required vaccine.” Carl Schwartz says that scare has since been proven false, and the state DOH overstepped its authority.

In response to the order, the DOH stated they would not comment on pending litigation, but said, “We stand by the importance of the regulatory amendments which strengthen and clarify the process by which physicians can grant medical exemptions to vaccination requirements.”

Includes reporting by John Christensen of news partner The Chronicle-Express