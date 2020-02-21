Rochester Regional Health urologist Fernando Caumont will give a presentation on high-intensity focused ultrasound, focal therapy and urological issues in prostate cancer treatment during the UsTOO meeting on March 12.

These prostate cancer support meetings run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the second Thursdays of the month at the Jewish Community Center, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester.

Admission is free. Spouses and partners are encouraged to attend. Call (585) 478-0897 or email ustoorochesterny@gmail.com for information.