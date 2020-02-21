When Strasenburgh Planetarium director Steve Fentress saw Vanishing Sun perform at the Rochester International Jazz Festival, he knew their music belonged in a 21st-century planetarium.
Fentress and Ian Sherman, the band’s keyboardist and composer, decided to host a live concert and create coordinating visuals on the Planetarium dome to provide an immersive, musical experience.
“Vanishing Sun: Impressions of the Infinite” will run at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 20-21 at the Planetarium, 663 East Ave., Rochester. Refreshments will be available in the lobby. Visit rmsc.org for tickets.
Vanishing Sun coming to RMSC
