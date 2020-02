Here's your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 32° | Lo: 24°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WSW at 15mph

Today: A few lake clouds and flurries early then clearing skies this morning. Mostly sunny and breezy for the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear skies.

Partly cloudy

Saturday

Hi: 40° | Lo: 26°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WSW at 15mph

Mostly sunny skies.

Mix of sun and clouds

Sunday

Hi: 46° | Lo: 30°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: SW at 9mph

Mostly sunny and milder.