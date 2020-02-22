A roundup of information from throughout the area

FARMINGTON — A Clifton Springs man suffered what Ontario County sheriff’s deputies said were non-life-threatening injuries after a one-vehicle crash on Kyle Road on Friday morning.

The 61-year-old driver appeared to have had a medical emergency and lost consciousness, deputies said. The pickup truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Victor-Farmington Ambulance took the man to Clifton Springs Hospital for treatment of a head injury, deputies said.

Deputies said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

FINGER LAKES

Scholarship helps female high school grads

Applications for a $2,000 scholarship to a 2020 female high school graduate residing in Ontario, Yates or Livingston counties are now being accepted.

Applications for the Helen Newman Gardner scholarship can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/CQ/Application and must be submitted prior to March 20. Applicants must excel academically, be engaged in school activities, and be active in community service.

The new scholarship is provided through the donation of a Canandaigua resident supported by the local chapter of P.E.O., an international organization providing educational opportunities for exceptional women pursuing higher educational goals.

PERINTON

Riedman annual fishing derby set for April 1

A spring tradition shared by generations of local families will take place once again. The Riedman Foundation annual derby to benefit the Fish Hatchery at Powder Mills Park will be held Opening Day, Wednesday, April 1.

This year’s derby will have special meaning. Businessman and local philanthropist John Riedman, founder of the Riedman Foundation which supports and operates the Fish Hatchery, passed away last year. His family members said his love and dedication to this local treasure will be celebrated.

Riedman stepped in to save the site in 2003 after it was slated to close because of county budget cuts.

The derby takes place in Powder Mills Park from 7 a.m. until noon Wednesday, April 1. Fishing takes place in designated areas of Irondequoit Creek within the park's boundaries.

Prizes will be awarded in three age categories, including age 8 and younger, and features the Bank of America Angler Award, a $500 cash prize for the contestant reeling in the biggest brown trout. The derby is open to the public for a $5 fee. Derby registration forms can be found at www.fishpowdermill.org/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FishHatcheryAtPowderMillsPark/.

SENECA FALLS

Cayuga Nation seize, demolish multiple properties

Multiple properties owned by the Cayuga Nation were bulldozed along State Route 89 in Seneca Falls 89 Saturday.

The decision was led by Clint Halftown of the Cayuga Nation Council. The council chose to destroy these properties in order to eliminate public safety issues and tension within the community, according to a release from the Cayuga Nation police.

The properties were initially taken from the Nation in 2014, according to the statement, and were occupied by people who claimed to be leaders or had connections to Cayuga Nation.

During the seizure, which occurred Saturday morning, substances that appeared to be methamphetamine and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, guns and ammunition were found. One person was arrested and charged with possession of a substance which was methamphetamine by the Cayuga Nation.