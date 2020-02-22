The chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors is making lifestyle changes after a health scare

VICTOR — Something just wasn’t right.

Victor Supervisor Jack Marren thought the heaviness he felt in his chest had to do with the heat on this muggy July day.

Had to be, because he always felt he was healthy. In fact, Marren had recently dropped over 40 pounds as part of a Victor town employee wellness program.

Later on, those who knew Marren told him he didn’t seem to be himself, standing off away from others and not really talking.

The chest discomfort continued, through the tree-planting dedication ceremony he was attending and right up until he got back in his car, took off his coat and turned on the air conditioning. Feeling somewhat better, he drove around town to check on the status of two projects before returning to Town Hall.

A creature of habit, he said, he climbed the stairs to his second-floor office and said good morning to the town staff.

By now, though, even Marren himself suspected something was amiss and he checked his blood pressure — the reading, for him, was off the charts high.

What finally convinced him to stop pooh-poohing this as something to do with the heat was spending a short time with a resident who had come in to meet with him. They chatted, but Marren had to send him off with a promise that they would talk later.

That’s when Marren googled heart attack.

“I was checking more boxes than not,” Marren said from his office at Town Hall, where on that July day he was taken by ambulance to Rochester General Hospital.

Always an active guy, Marren camped on weekends for mental relief. Much of his exercise came from splitting wood for campfires. Just the day before the heart attack, he had power washed two decks and mowed two lawns.

Heart attack? Not for Jack Marren, who last Saturday turned 65 and for a time last fall, the thought crossed his mind that he might not be around to celebrate the birthday. Now, he's sharing his experiences in the hope that others consider their lifestyles and are not blindsided like he was.

“There’s no question I never saw the heart attack coming,” Marren said.

Heart health woes

Nearly two months into 2020, Marren has changed his diet. He’s working out regularly through the cardiac rehabilitation program at UR Medicine Thompson Health, and he’s saying he’s going to keep at both.

But in the days and weeks after the heart attack, Marren’s health was something he could no longer take for granted. After he was taken to the hospital, surgeons inserted a stent into one of his coronary arteries to increase the blood flowing to his heart.

But they also found 100 percent blockage in the other, which they couldn’t do anything about at the time because of an aneurysm and they were afraid to “nick it,” Marren said.

In fact, he said, a blood vessel had grown parallel to the blocked vessel and was sending blood to the heart, but not nearly enough.

Marren went through an assessment after which his cardiologist recommended a nuclear stress test to help determine his next course of action.

“I bombed that,” Marren said, referring to experiencing chest pains and his being helped off a treadmill and onto a table.

What it did lead to was medications and resulting side effects, including nausea and severe headaches.

“Boy, they weren’t kidding,” Marren said. “I’d take the pills at 6:30 in the morning and by 10:30 I felt like I was hit in the head with a sledgehammer.”

Marren was taken off the medication and given a warning, although he suspected what was to come: bypass surgery.

Next steps

Heart bypass surgery was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12, a week after he successfully won reelection in a contested race for supervisor.

Deputy Supervisor Dave Condon had helped with the day-to-day operations of town government before and after the surgery, for which Marren said he can't thank him enough. Bristol Supervisor Bob Green did the same for Marren, who is chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, at the county level.

Marren’s health issues took Green, among others, off-guard.

“I think it caught him off-guard,” said Green, who is deputy chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “It shows that life is full of unexpected events. To Jack’s credit, he understood the importance of chain of command and he did everything appropriate. It was a tough role to fill.”

Marren tried to meet Victor voters as best he could, he said, but his doctors were adamant about his avoiding hills, which made campaigning in the town’s hilly terrain virtually impossible.

“Truth be told, I was not able to do as much door-to-door activities,” Marren said. “I’ve always felt that is one of the most rewarding but humble forms of campaigning. Health prevented me from that.”

Health could not prevent his being elected to another term of office. With his position secured after Election Day, Marren headed into life-saving surgery.

But, as he said, “nothing’s easy.”

More health concerns

While in the hospital, Marren’s heart began to beat irregularly and rapidly, a condition called atrial fibrillation, or A fib. When he finally got home after an eight-day stay, he experienced it again.

Amid all of that, he battled through a bout of pneumonia, resulting in more complications to recovery.

Today, his color has returned as well as his energy and voice. He doesn’t appear as gaunt as he had. And he’s ramping up the time he spends at Town Hall and at government meetings.

“But that certainly wasn’t the case four to six weeks ago,” Marren said. “I was a different looking person. It was a major wakeup call for myself and our family.”

Add to the mix a major lifestyle change, involving exercise and embarking on a heart-healthy diet.

“It was an adjustment, but I had enough of a scare to know that I was committed to trying something that could prolong my life and certainly improve my health,” Marren said.

Getting a move on

Marren takes part in cardiac rehab at Thompson Hospital, and he’s not alone.

Patients as young as 27 and older than 90 have taken part in the supervised aerobic and weight-training program here, according to Heather Williams, who is clinical coordinator of the Cardiac Rehabilitation/Pulmonary Disease Management Program at UR Medicine Thompson Health.

It’s a busy place. The workout area resembles a health club the day after the New Year’s holiday, only the participants here have a great incentive to keep at their resolutions.

Participants walk briskly on treadmills and pump their arms and legs on elliptical machines. New weight equipment helps them develop lean muscle mass. The professional staff is right here with them, monitoring EKGs and blood pressures and providing moral support.

"We're cheerleaders," Williams said. "We help patients heal and to get back to their regular state or possibly even above."

Participants also learn more about the benefits of exercise and how it not only helps them return to health, but for some, to become healthier than they were before their heart scare.

“Some people have never done any exercise in their life before so coming here is the beginning of a lifestyle change,” Williams said. “Patients come in and have a component of depression after a cardiac event, anxiety and fear of performing exercises on their own. Just being in a structured, monitored environment helps them alleviate that fear and anxiety to a point where they can feel comfortable exercising on their own.”

And they have to learn to do this on their own. Their goal is 150 minutes of exercise a week, Williams said, meaning that some of this work has to be done at home or at a fitness club.

“We modify the program to the individual,” Williams said. “They all come in to work.”

In conjunction with the medications prescribed by doctors, the work pays off in improved blood pressure levels, better control of bad cholesterol and diseases such as diabetes, and just feeling healthier, Williams said.

“You’re going to feel better when you leave here,” Williams said. “It becomes a habit for a lot of people and it should. That’s what it should feel like.”

Marren said he tries to go two to three times a week, for a 45- to 60-minute workout each time. The treadmill, Marren said, is his "first challenge," followed by other forms of aerobic exercise and stretching.

Marren said he can’t say enough about the rehab staff, particularly their concern for the safety and well-being of the participants.

Some of the participants come a couple of times a week and it becomes a bit of a social gathering for them. They work out with the friends they’ve made here. Some go out for a cup of coffee and breakfast after, Marren said.

Equally impressive to him are the participants who have had health issues anywhere from 5 to 12 years ago, and still come back — healthier and striving to be healthy.

He wants to be one of them.

“The Thompson Cardio Rehab team has given me the confidence, through their guidance and encouragement, to resume being as active as I was before my health issues,” Marren said.

Exercise alone does not make for a healthier heart, however.

“We talk about exercising, but we also talk about the other choices in life,” said Marren, noting that he recently had developed a liking to IPA beers and enjoyed eating pizza and chicken wings before the attack.

Participants also take part in classroom sessions, learning more about nutrition, diets, label reading, shopping, reducing salt intake and more. On a recent Monday, Marren learned more about cholesterol and blood pressure and the medications to control them.

“When my wife and I met with the cardiologist dietician, she challenged us to a plant-based diet,” Marren said.

Challenge accepted, and then some.

Heart nutrition

A heart-healthy diet, along with factors such as exercise, medications, and the amount of sleep one gets at night, is an effective way to help improve overall health, according to Linda Rowsick, a registered dietician and nutrition clinical coordinator for UR Medicine Thompson Health.

Rowsick recommends two forms of diet.

A whole-food, plant-based vegan style diet emphasizes fruits and vegetables as well as beans and legumes. The Meditteranean diet emphasizes that as well, but allows for some non-fat dairy, seafood and limited chicken.

“It all starts with making small changes,” Rowsick said.

The standard American diet swamps taste buds with fat, sugar and salt, Rowsick said — all heart-health no-nos. Rowsick acknowledges that changing diets takes time, but even small changes show results — such as lower levels of bad cholesterol, which clogs the arteries and leads to heart issues, and lower blood pressure — in as little as a week.

Changing one’s diet doesn’t have to be done cold turkey, either. Start with one meal and build up over time. Even that one meal change will help you feel better, Rowsick said.

“I think a lot of us accept not feeling so good all of the time,” Rowsick said.

Marren said he and his wife are all in; they were challenged to include 20 percent of plant-based foods in their meals but they’re actually now at about 85 percent.

Even that remaining 15 percent is typically eggs, chicken or fish, he said. His cardiologist did tell him that he could have a piece of steak the size of a fist every once in a while, but he said he hasn’t gone down that road — no red meat, pork or chicken wings since the heart attack.

Marren, who was in the wine and liquor business for 30 years, said he has had some red wine and very little beer during this process — and no spirits. And it’s not easy, he said: “I promoted this business.”

Marren said he had enough of a scare to know that he had to take better care of himself. Now, "I thought it would be harder," he said.

Marren remains on several medications, but his goal is to reduce that as much as possible.

Feeling healthier as a result of all of these lifestyle changes, Marren said he has slowly upped his workload, although on occasion he feels a need for a catnap on the days when he has a town or county meeting at night.

Looking ahead

Above all, Marren said he is trying to be positive.

“If I take care of myself, my eating habits, get proper rest and exercise, and manage the level of stress in my life, there’s no reason I can’t live a long, healthy life,” Marren said.

Marren isn’t just saying this; he put it in writing, too.

Here’s a portion of what Marren wrote in "Community Health" magazine to county employees, acknowledging his health issues but emphasizing how it opened his eyes to a new way of life, even though it left him with a “few scars, but nonetheless standing on two feet.”

“I feel that I am taking more control of my own health than I ever have,” he wrote. “I have lost weight and I feel better about fueling myself through a healthy lifestyle. While I still have a journey of recovery ahead of me, I feel good about the positive impact that I am experiencing from these first steps of change.”