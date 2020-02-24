Master Gardener Stacey VanDenburgh will lead “Starting Plants from Seed” from 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 480 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

The program will cover the process of starting vegetables and flowers, as well as techniques for annuals and perennials. VanDenburgh will discuss proper soil preparation, lighting, water, fertilization and how to create a budget-friendly plant nursery at home.

Participants will plant seeds to take home. Registration is $10 per family. Call 585-394-3977, ext. 427 or email nea8@cornell.edu for information. Be sure to include name, address and phone number.