Victor Hiking Trails will lead a hike at the RMSC Cumming Nature Center, 6472 Gulick Road, Naples, on March 14.

Hikers can meet behind Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., at 8 a.m. to carpool or meet at the site at 9 a.m. The plan is to stop for lunch in Honeoye after the hike and return to Victor by 3 p.m.

An entry fee applies, plus a fee for using the ski and/or snowshoe trails. Hikers can rent cross-country skis or snowshoes if they do not have their own. Call 585-234-8226 or visit victorhikingtrails.org for information.