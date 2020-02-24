Messenger Post Media has partnered up with Ontario County Humane Society to weekly showcase animals from the shelter in the Tails for Tuesday feature.

This week we’re featuring two kitties that both need forever homes.

Joker is a shy guy who came to the shelter as a semi-feral. He likes the quiet and prefers a structured life. If you’re looking for someone to keep you company, Joker would make an excellent companion.

Sweetie is a lovable kitty who can be playful and loving but she too enjoys the solitude and few surprises provided by a quiet life.

Joker and Sweetie are both available for adoption at Happy Tails Animal Shelter, located at 2976 County Road 48 in Hopewell. If you are interested in adopting either one of them or taking a look at the other animals the shelter has up for adoption, please visit www.ontariocountyhumanesociety.org or call 585-396-4590.