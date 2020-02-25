The Finger Lakes Celtic Society, 4925 Collett Road, Shortsville, will host its annual Finger Lakes Celtic Festival from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 16.

Traditionally, the Celts are people from Britannia, Cornwall, Galicia, the Isle of Man, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The festival gives visitors a Celtic experience with the Highland Heavy Games, bagpiping competition and Scottish clan gathering, along with music, demonstrations, dance exhibitions, historical and heritage societies, artisans, and children’s activities.

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for ages 6-16 or 60 and older, and free for ages 5 and younger. Parking is free. The event will be held rain or shine. Visit flceltic.org for information.