Firefighters from six different districts responded to a Tuesday morning house fire; no injuries reported.

Correction: This article has been corrected to place the Richmond Fire Dept. in Honeoye and the location of the house fire in South Bristol.



A fire claimed a home in South Bristol Tuesday morning, as firefighters fought conditions and gravity to get water to the blaze.

The initial call came in at 9:35 a.m., according to Jessica Frost, assistant to the fire chief the for Richmond Fire Department in Honeoye, which led the effort to fight the blaze. Upon arrival, more calls went out on for additional department support due to the location of the house and the difficulty in getting water to the fire.

"Getting the water up here was the hardest part," Frost said of the operation.

Located at 7685 Poplar Drive, firefighters were eventually able to tap into a nearby pond two miles down the driveway, enabling water to flow to the home.

Firefighters were eventually able to contain the blaze after two hours, and no injuries were reported. All occupants of the home were at work when the fire started, and the fire was called in by family members who lived up the drive from the house.

Frost also called attention to the limited manpower available to each fire district, noting how all respondents were all-volunteer, and some were still at their jobs.

Frost also offered some advice for the public when it came to incidents like these.

"Keep driveways clear, especially during the winter. It can help get fire trucks up."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.