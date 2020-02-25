Monroe County 4-H has rolled out a series of monthly hands-on workshops for local youth, called Mighty Mondays. These workshops are held on the third Monday of each month at different locations around Monroe County.

The idea for Mighty Mondays came about from the desire of local 4-H families to have regular opportunities for youth to try their hands at new skills and experiences, while having a chance to interact with other youth from around the county.

Mighty Mondays started in August 2019, when 4-H educator Lori Koenick led local youth in developing their outdoor and culinary skills by engaging in hands-on outdoor cooking activities. Youth learned how to start a fire after collecting twigs and sticks around Seneca Park. They also heated up coals by lighting paper in a chimney, then made cheesy potatoes, apple crisp and veggie packets over a charcoal grill.

Since then, Monroe County 4-H has led workshops on the science of sound and coding, volunteering with residents at an assisted living facility in Fairport, and building life skills such as cooking and creating handicrafts. The workshops were held in the city of Rochester, Fairport, Spencerport, Gates, Irondequoit and Honeoye Falls. The goal is to hold workshops at a different location each month to allow youth from around the county easy access to participate in an event held near them.

Many of the workshops emphasize having something that youth can create and take home. In January’s “Science of Snow” workshop, youth learned about polymers while making snow slime. In November’s “Apple and Pumpkin Creation” workshop, youth worked together to make individual apple pies and hollowed out apples to make bird feeders.

March’s Mighty Monday will highlight this year’s Agriculture Literacy Week book, “Right This Very Minute” by Lisl H. Detlefsen, at 6 p.m. on March 16 at the Kessler Center, 402 Rogers Parkway, Irondequoit. ROC Animal School will be present with its new horse mascot and attendees can participate in a naming contest for the horse. The program is geared toward grades K-3.

Registration is required and there is a $5 supply fee. Visit bit.ly/2VlSqEc for information. Future sessions include climate change in April and a spring garden workshop in May.