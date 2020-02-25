The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office will offer a free home firearms safety course from 9 a.m. to noon April 19 at the Ontario County Safety Training Facility, 2914 County Road 48, Canandaigua.

This course is not a hands-on firearms training course, but a classroom course covering basic firearms safety, use of force/justification of use of force, the state pistol permit process and laws/liability topics.

No weapons are allowed in the facility. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Visit co.ontario.ny.us for information.