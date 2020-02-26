Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, is partnering with Bishop Kearney High School for “The Stage Door Project: ‘Once’” at 7:30 p.m. on March 9.

The Stage Door Project gives area high school students the opportunity to explore the entire process of theatrical production with a regional theater.

Bishop Kearney cast 13 student actors, as well as those interested in technical theater and marketing to join a creative team. Stage management and stage operations students met with and shadowed Geva’s in-house production staff.

Tickets cost $20, and are available by phone, online and in person. Call (585) 232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org for information.