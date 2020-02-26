Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, is partnering with Bishop Kearney High School for “The Stage Door Project: ‘Once’” at 7:30 p.m. on March 9.
The Stage Door Project gives area high school students the opportunity to explore the entire process of theatrical production with a regional theater.
Bishop Kearney cast 13 student actors, as well as those interested in technical theater and marketing to join a creative team. Stage management and stage operations students met with and shadowed Geva’s in-house production staff.
Tickets cost $20, and are available by phone, online and in person. Call (585) 232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org for information.
Bishop Kearney students to stage ‘Once’ at Geva
Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, is partnering with Bishop Kearney High School for “The Stage Door Project: ‘Once’” at 7:30 p.m. on March 9.