Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

North Chili

Marissa Bianchi, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Stonehill College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Sarah Cona, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Jesse Edwards and Talaiyj Ah Hughes, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.0-3.99 average for the semester.

Samantha King, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Albright College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must take at least three graded courses and earn a minimum 3.75 GPA. King majors in biochemistry and psychology.