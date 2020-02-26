Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Irondequoit

Jean-Paul Klem, of Irondequoit, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Klem majors in liberal arts.

Rochester

Ben Gerhardt and Meaghan Miller, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.0-3.99 average for the semester.

Joshua Lynch, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kiersten Pease, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Stonehill College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Webster

Margaret Fall, Brynne German, Victoria Lundquist and Gianna Piazza, of Webster, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.0-3.99 average for the semester.

Juliana Larson, of Webster, recently was elected to the Epsilon Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Hamilton College in Clinton. Larson is a senior chemistry major.