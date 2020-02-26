Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Isabelle Borcz, Makenzi Bullock-Santini and Amelia Smith, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.0-3.99 average for the semester.

Joshua Fess, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Taylor Wihlen, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at LIM College in Manhattan. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.79 GPA.

Henrietta

Clara Benham, of Henrietta, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.0-3.99 average for the semester. Benham majors in equine science and management.

Pittsford

Camille D’Arcy, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emma Fantuzzo, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University in Virginia. To be eligible, students must carry at least 12 graded credits and earn a 3.5-3.899 GPA. Fantuzzo majors in history.

Kristine Gao, of Pittsford, graduated in January 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Asian studies from Boston University.

Katherine Krowl, Samantha Ludden, Leela Munsiff, Eva Ragonese, Craig Rosen and Anna Shaughnessy, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Boston University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA or be in the top 30% of their class.

Atiba McLaren, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Stonehill College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Leah Tolley, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Hartwick College in Oneonta and received the NCAA President’s Award for achieving a minimum 3.85 GPA. Tolley, a freshman business major, is on the field hockey team.