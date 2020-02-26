Family Promise of Wayne County will move to a permanent Day Resource Center at 3 Holley St. in Lyons, the former rectory of St. Michael’s Church, once renovations are completed. The nonprofit currently operates at 72 Broad St. in Lyons.

The new, larger Day Resource Center will help Family Promise volunteers better serve Wayne County’s homeless families with children. FPWC provides families with a temporary home while helping them secure long-term, sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are available.

In the 18 months since it first opened its doors, FPWC has “graduated” 15 previously homeless families into permanent housing, including 30 children.

“I hope all of you reading this message will seek us out and engage with us as we work to end homelessness for children in Wayne County, one family at a time,” said Linda Werts, president of the FPWC board of trustees. “Seize the opportunity to better the lives of others right here in Wayne County.”

A fundraising “Housewarming” event will run from 3 to 7 p.m. on March 8 at the new Center. Attendees can tour the facility and provide various levels of investment, from donating kitchen supplies and sponsoring the furnishing of a specific room. Refreshments and music will be included.

Visit fpwayne.org for information.