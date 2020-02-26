Nancy Johnsen says she will miss village employees, residents and people she served with through the years

MANCHESTER — Manchester Mayor Nancy Johnsen never expected to be mayor for so long when she was first appointed in April 2007.

But the first four years was a learning curve for Johnsen. And then after the next four years, you realize you want to get things done so you run again for another four years, Johnsen said.

“I can still say this today,” said Johnsen, but adding that it’s time for someone else to take on the role. Johnsen, who has served in village government for more than 30 years, is not running for reelection after 13 years as mayor and will leave office March 31.

The decision is a bittersweet one, Johnsen said.

Manchester is such a small village, she said, and she will miss the camaraderie among the people who work for the Department of Public Works and Clerk’s Office. And she will miss the village residents who would stop in to chat while they were paying their tax and water bills.

“The DPW and the clerks are a huge benefit to the village. Their hard work makes the Village Board look good,” Johnsen said. “I want to thank the village residents for allowing me to serve as mayor for all these years.”

Johnsen served 16 years on the village Planning Board followed by three years as trustee. She was appointed mayor in April 2007 after then Mayor Bruce Miles resigned for health reasons.

Prior to her work with the village, Johnsen, along with her friend, Diane Mordue, worked together in the mid-1970s to secure a grant that led to the Manchester Family Park on West Avenue.

They had young children at the time, said Johnsen, who is the mother of two and now has three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She remembers the two of them making their case to the Village Board.

“There was a small park off the Village Hall but it wasn’t enough,” Johnsen said. “The two of us decided the village needed better opportunities for local kids to go someplace in the summer.”

Because her name was out in the community, Johnsen said she suspects that’s how she was asked to serve on the Planning Board in 1988.

As a trustee, she said she was perfectly willing to step into the role of mayor. After her appointment, Johnsen said it was important to see Miles’ goal of the Manchester trail through, which was accomplished. Through the succeeding years, the Concerts in the Park program was started and Manchester banners were flown along village streets.

Village Hall also was renovated and the DPW moved during her tenure.

“There is certainly more to be done,” Johnsen said. “That’s really kind of the neat thing about a small village. Just keep trying to move forward. There’s always opportunities to do that.”

Johnsen said how much she has enjoyed working with trustees Michael Buttaccio and Bill Henry over the years.

Buttaccio is running for mayor in the village election March 18.

Buttaccio said Johnsen is wonderful to work with, and her energy amazes him.

“She has something going on almost every day, whether church choir, Rotary, family, friends, golf or village issues … she is always on the go,” Buttaccio said. “She has been a good teacher to me, and I’m amazed when we have issues, how she handles them with precise memory and direction. There is not a concern or issue that I can say she does not handle, a good quality I like.”

Village Clerk Rita Gurewitch also said Johnsen will be missed, beginning with her work on the park and her service to the village throughout the following years.

“She served the village well,” Gurewitch said.

Johnsen, who helped start the mammography department at Thompson Hospital where she worked in a “rewarding” health care career either full time, part time or on a per-diem basis for 38 years, golfs in a Tuesday morning league at Winged Pheasant.

A member of the Rotary Club, Johnsen said she plans to continue volunteering with the Friends of the Red Jacket Library.

“There are opportunities everywhere to serve your community in different ways,” Johnsen said.