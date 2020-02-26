Local soldiers re-enlist with National Guard

Sgt. Connor Edwards, of Rochester, and Staff Sgts. Raul Llopis, of Rochester, and Taylor Rose, of Hilton, recently re-enlisted to serve with the New York Army National Guard.

Edwards serves with the 222nd Military Police Company. Llopis re-enlisted with the Headquarters and Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion. Taylor is assigned to the Company C, Recruiting and Retention.

"The most important Army asset we have is the individual soldier,” said Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general. “The dedication, skills and leadership traits they bring to our community and their employers are invaluable. By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard, they directly contribute to our nation's security and to the governor's ability to respond to disasters.”

HCR Home Care promotes Hilton resident

HCR Home Care recently promoted Karen Bonomo, of Hilton, to executive director of LHCSA/administrator/outreach.

Her role involves developing and implementing strategies aimed at promoting the organization’s mission, creating business plans, and ensuring adherence to the organization’s daily activities and long-term strategies and legal guidelines.

Bonomo previously served as director of patient services licensed agency.

Greece Arcadia graduate earns CPA license

Greece Arcadia High School graduate Abby Sweers, of Dewitt, recently passed her exam and completed the requirements to become a certified public accountant in New York state.

Sweers earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting and Master of Business Administration degree at LeMoyne College.

She started with Dannible & McKee LLP in 2017 as an intern in the firm’s tax department and joined as a full-time professional in January 2019.