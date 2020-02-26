On their final day before a weeklong break, Perkins School children celebrated the 100th day of the school year with a morning assembly on Valentine’s Day.

Students and staff sang a 100 counting song as 100 helium balloons were released inside the gymnasium. Kindergartener Gabriel Figueroa, being the 100th student to enter the gym before the assembly, won a 100-day necklace made by visual art teacher Courtney Dentel.

Mark Plyter, executive director of the Humane Society of Wayne County, received 100 items for the shelter, donated by students and staff.

Students made 100 valentines for residents of the Wayne County Nursing Home. Each floor in the Newark school set a goal of students performing 100 acts of pride, which were written on hearts and displayed on bulletin boards. Each student made a 100-day project.