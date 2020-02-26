Wilmorite recently announced seven new tenants for Pittsford Plaza: five are first-to-market tenants including Under Armour, Spenga, Adelitas Mexican Cocina and Tequila, Deka Lash and Goldfish Swim School.
Five Below and Body Fuel will join these five new tenants in opening this year.
Pittsford Plaza is owned and managed by Wilmorite.
Pittsford Plaza announces 7 new tenants
