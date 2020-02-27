Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Tyler Bernhardt, Cody Burrows, Connor Burrows, Ben Clements, Jake Colucci, Zach Hall, Will Merges, Jonathan Parker, Tyler Pauly, Emerald Rafferty, Alexander Rohring and Tessa Schmidt, of Farmington, and Sami Ali, Eric Barron, Matthew Clements, Roman Czornobil, Owen Flynn, Lily Garnaat, Isabel Gossage, Matt Hartle, George Heltz, Justine Higgins, Michael Jones, Calista Kulakowski, Steve Kulakowski, Brenna Marine, Linsey McConnell, Tyler McGrath, Evan Millspaugh, Michael Nersinger, Mason Perry, Michelle Petilli, Cassie Robinson, Jonny Robinson, Tori Sears, Emily Spitzer, Ian Tongue, Laura Vannozzi, Taylor Ward and Emily Wesson, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 term GPA.

Cassandra Preston, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst. Preston earned a 4.0 in the physician assistant program.

Connor Preston, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list and recognized as an Invest in Success Scholar at Syracuse University. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 credits and earn a minimum 3.75 GPA. Preston majors in biomedical engineering.

Casey Schreck, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Maryland. Schreck is a student in the College of Arts and Humanities.