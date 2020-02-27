Here's your snowy forecast for the weekend:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Thursday

Hi: 25° | Lo: 20°

Precipitation: 90% | Wind: W at 30mph

Today: Yellow Alert: Snow this morning will transition to local lake snows this afternoon. 1-2" in Rochester with locally more west and south as the lake effect develops. Windy. Gusts to 50mph will create lots of blowing snow and slippery travel through the day.

Tonight: Snow showers in Rochester with heavier lake effect snow southwest of town. Windy and cold

Some afternoon snow showers, windy

Friday

Hi: 27° | Lo: 15°

Precipitation: 50% | Wind: WSW at 21mph

Mostly cloudy with flurries and snow showers during the day in Rochester. Heavier lake snow once again south and southwest of town.

Mostly cloudy

Saturday

Hi: 21° | Lo: 14°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WNW at 14mph

Local lake effect snow and flurries. Additional accumulations possible.

Times of sun and clouds

Sunday

Hi: 33° | Lo: 28°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WNW at 7mph

Sunshine and clouds mixed.

Chance of showers

Monday

Hi: 42° | Lo: 32°

Precipitation: 60% | Wind: SSW at 11mph

Overcast with rain showers at times.